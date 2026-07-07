Victor Montano: Jacksonville police looking for missing man diagnosed with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who’s been diagnosed with dementia.

Victor Montano, 70, was last seen around 12:45 a.m. in the 8700 block of AC Skinner Parkway, which is near Deerwood Park Boulevard.

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Montano is described as 5′5″, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said Montano was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue shirt, black hat, and flip flops.

Anyone who has any information on Montano’s whereabouts is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500.

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