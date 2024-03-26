Video shows pair of aggressive dogs tear through a car to get to a cat inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vicious dog attack you’ve likely never seen before is caught on camera. It shows a pair of dogs tear through a car in southwest Jacksonville while attempting to get a cat hiding inside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Christie Barr was asleep when it happened around 3 a.m. over the weekend. She woke up to the extensive damage in the morning.

“I thought someone maybe took a BB gun and shot my car,” she told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

She called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and police went through the security camera video and discovered it wasn’t a person, but dogs responsible for the damage.

The video shows the neighbor’s car jumping behind the engine shortly before the dogs go after her.

Barr said they never got to the cat and it survived. “There’s no doubt in my mind had they gotten that cat, she wouldn’t be here today.”

The insurance company towed her car and estimated up to $3,000 in damage from the dogs. Now neighbors don’t know where the dogs are and are concerned for the neighbors’ safety. Barr said she reached out to animal control, but no one has responded so far.

“If they can do that to metal on a car, they could tear a human being up,” Barr said. “You need to take care of them. Don’t let them be out running the streets during the middle of the night.”

Action News Jax reached out to the city to see if ACPS is looking into it, but we haven’t heard back yet.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.