Viking Manor residents still waiting for speed tables nine weeks after approval

PALATKA, Fla. — Nine weeks after the city approved speed tables for the Viking Manor neighborhood, residents said they are still waiting for the traffic-calming measures meant to slow dangerous speeding.

Back in the spring, neighbors celebrated what felt like a major victory after months of complaints about cars speeding through their streets.

“They just fly right by me, you know, I would say about 50 miles an hour,” said local homeowner Jim Jilley.

Another resident, Kevin Bancalari, said the speeding is noticeable even indoors. “ I mean, even in my house at night, I can hear them when they come down through the streets here.”

In response to those concerns, the city approved plans to install three speed tables throughout the neighborhood. Residents were told installation could begin within six to eight weeks back in October.

“We do need them, and they’ve been approved, and so now we’re just waiting patiently to get them installed,” said local homeowner Dooress Nilsson.

However, nine weeks later, residents said no speed tables have appeared, and traffic conditions remain the same.

The Palatka Police Department provided an explanation for the delay, stating that the speed table parts took longer than expected to arrive. According to police, the parts are now at the Streets Department, and the city is waiting to be added to a contractor’s installation schedule.

Despite the delay, residents expressed appreciation for law enforcement’s involvement in addressing the issue.

“I thank the Palatka police did a great job coming in and interviewing everybody,” Jilley said.

Residents previously told police that drivers often ignore the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit, with some estimating vehicles traveling as fast as 65 miles per hour.

Police said the speed tables should be installed within the next few weeks, though they noted that the holidays may slow the process.

