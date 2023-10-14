Violent altercation leads to two people shot inside car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to two people shot on 10000 Monaco Drive.

When officers arrived two males were shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO’s investigation there was a verbal altercation between the males that became violent.

Shots were fired striking vehicles and both males.

Detectives are on scene speaking with witnesses, canvassing for video and also at the hospital speaking with both males who were shot.

JSO asks that anyone with information about this incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

