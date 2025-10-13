‘Vision Strong Duval’ aims to safeguard Jacksonville’s workforce with Firstline protective eyewear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is working to protect the vision of the city’s workforce.

On Wednesday, October 8, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan announced a new public-private partnership called “Vision Strong Duval.”

It was wonderful to launch the Vision Strong Duval initiative today at City Hall. This is a project born from the... Posted by Mayor Donna Deegan on Wednesday, October 8, 2025

The goal is to protect people’s eyes with Firstline customized protective eyewear, which changes colors in the sun.

“Every pack becomes a symbol of a shared commitment. Proof that when Jacksonville private sector, city leadership, and community partners unite, we build protection that reaches further than any one company,” Anthony Miles, co-founder of Firstline by Bon Vivant Safety Eyewear, said.

Miles is a U.S. Navy veteran, "who experienced migraines and vision challenges during his service on a nuclear submarine," Deegan said in a Facebook post about Vision Strong Duval.

The company donated 300 pairs to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Deegan said the city will be working to protect all different types of workers, including hospital and other industries, with the glasses.

