Volunteers on mission to save home of a Vietnam veteran’s widow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A three-hour drive was all it took for one Florida woman to turn a social media plea into a mission of mercy for a struggling military widow.

Catherine Reese has lived in a structurally decayed home since her husband, James Reese, a Vietnam veteran, passed away from service-related throat cancer four years ago. Overwhelmed by the accumulation of belongings and the mounting repairs her husband once handled, Reese found herself living in a home that was literally breaking down around her.

The situation came to light when Reese’s niece posted a request for help on Facebook. It was seen by Kristin Charles, owner of Coastal Cleaning, who felt an immediate call to action.

“The house is soaked in rat and mouse and cat feces and urine,” Charles said, describing the hazardous conditions she encountered. “It’s really just causing a horrible breakdown of the home piece by piece.”

While Charles and a small group have spent the last two days providing intensive cleaning services free of charge, she noted that the issues extend far beyond sanitation. The structural integrity of the house is currently in jeopardy.

“The roof is failing,” Charles observed. “All you can see is rafters inside. There is no ceiling—the ceiling has fallen out. The floors are gone, basically.”

For Reese, who relies on food stamps and disability benefits, the cost of these essential repairs has been an insurmountable barrier. Recognizing the widow’s financial hardship, Charles asks more people to help.

“I find it’s really important to take care of your neighbors,” Charles said. “And even though she’s three hours away from me, everybody’s my neighbor.”

To bridge the gap between cleaning and reconstruction, Charles has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the necessary materials and labor to restore the home. She stated that her ultimate goal is to establish a pattern of support for more veterans and their families in need.

To donate to the GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

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