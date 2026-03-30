Vote by mail deadline approaches for Clay County residents

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents who want to vote by mail have until Thursday to request a ballot for the general election. The deadline applies to voters in both Green Cove Springs and Orange Park.

The request period comes ahead of a local election in the City of Green Cove Springs on April 14.

Voters in the Green Cove Springs election will decide who will fill City Council seat one. Residents will also vote on whether the person serving as city manager must be a local resident, among other items.

The election is scheduled to take place on April 14 at the City Council Chambers, located at 321 Walnut Street, from 7:00 A.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

To request a mail ballot, you can visit the Clay County Supervisor of Elections’ website, HERE.

For more information on the upcoming municipal election, you can visit the Green Cove Springs website, HERE, and view a sample ballot below.

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