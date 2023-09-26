Vote now for your favorite law enforcement vehicle graphics contest

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Sheriffs Association is holding its 2023 Law Enforcement Vehicle Graphics Contest -- Law Enforcement vehicle category.

The contest is ready for you to vote on. To do so, visit the Florida Sheriffs Association Facebook page by clicking here. Once on the site, scroll to their most recent post labeled Ready. Set. Vote!

You can cast your vote for your favorite vehicle by “liking” the picture.

Miami-Dade Police Department's clean and minimal graphics look, with throwback car to match.

The winners will receive a custom plaque and recognition at the 2023 FSA Executive Leadership Conference & Fleet Exhibition.

Voting has begun and ends this Fri., Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

So far, Northeast Florida has two local departments representing the area. Clay County has entered its Explorers-themed bus and Nassau County is going with its clean-looking graphics on its Camaro. Worth noting is the beautiful 1938 vehicle that neighboring Flagler County has entered into the contest as well.

