Vote for St. Johns County K9 Sandy in ‘First Responders Paws Therapy Dog Award’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Northeast Florida, a local K9 can use our help and it’s for a great cause.

Sandy is a beautiful Goldendoodle who loves bringing smiles to everyone she meets. Working for St. Johns County as a therapy K9, Sandy helps the sheriff’s office and detectives when they interview child crime victims. She also has the important role of helping those children who have to testify in court.

Sandy was donated to the county by K9s for Warriors. On her profile, she is certified as a law enforcement therapy K9 who also makes visits in the community to schools, jails, the courthouse, and special events.

After helping so many, Sandy now needs our help, in a good way. She is up for voting in the “First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award.” The contest is held by FHE Health, an organization “that delivers quality, medically integrated personalized treatment for those suffering from behavioral health disorders,” Sandy’s Facebook page said.

With your help, Sandy has an opportunity to win:

Gift Basket from Chewy.com

Over $2,000 in additional pet prizes

Free national publicity, including a feature blog that reaches more than 100,000 people on social media and a press release announcing the news.

A “Top Paws Therapy Dog Award” badge for placement on their website or blog in recognition of their status as one of 10 finalists

A donation made in their honor by FHE Health to our partner organization First Responders Pack Foundation, which exists to train more therapy dogs for first responders.

Voting is now open. To help Sandy take first place, head to FHE Health’s contest webpage by clicking here. You can see the other contestants and what FHE Health does to help others in need.

Ten finalists will be announced on Nov. 20. The final winner will be decided on Dec. 4. You can check the number of votes and who’s leading on the contest page.

