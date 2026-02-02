Walmart Supercenter set to open new location in Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walmart will open a new Supercenter at 10000 Omni Drive in Jacksonville’s Oakleaf community on Wednesday.

The store will mark the opening with a ceremony at 7:30 a.m.

The new location will offer a full grocery, bakery, deli, pharmacy, vision center, and fuel station.

Online pickup and delivery services will be available. The Supercenter is expected to create 400 jobs in the region.

There will be activities during the opening, including remarks from the company and local officials, live music, product samples, and a $25 gift card for the first 250 customers.

Company representatives say the opening of this new store aims to meet changing customer needs and expand local service options.

