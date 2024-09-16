Walnut Street grand opening to celebrate revitalized downtown Green Cove Springs September 21st

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs proudly announces the completion of phase one of the Walnut Street redevelopment project. Both sides of the newly upgraded street are now open to traffic, enhancing safety and accessibility for the community.

The project, which began in February, included roadway reconstruction, new sidewalks, improved drainage systems, updated street lighting, and new landscaping. These improvements reflect the City’s ongoing efforts to enhance local infrastructure for the benefit of residents and visitors alike.

Assistant City Manager Mike Null expressed excitement over the completion, stating, “The transformation of historic Walnut Street marks a pivotal moment for Green Cove Springs. These enhancements will not only improve walkability for pedestrians but also significantly boost the safety and visual appeal of our downtown area, making it a more inviting space for everyone.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on:

Where : 400 Block of Walnut Street

: 400 Block of Walnut Street When: Saturday, September 21, at noon

The public and media are invited to attend and enjoy a festive day in partnership with the Green Cove Springs Business League and the Third Saturday Market in the Park. The event will feature food trucks, unique vendors, and activities for all ages.

