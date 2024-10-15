Warm, comfortable Tuesday, chilly nights on the way

A cold front is passing through our area Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Plentiful sunshine today will take temperatures to near 80 this afternoon.

Tonight will be cool with low 50s inland to low 60s along the beaches. A few passing clouds overhead.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler than average, near 70.

Thursday morning will be the coolest morning so far this season with temperatures in the upper 40s inland.

Temperatures rebound into the weekend with gusty onshore winds.

Jacksonville, Fla. — TROPICS:

No active storms.

Two areas are being watched for potential development. Neither of them pose a threat to the U.S. at this time.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, much cooler. 54/69

THURSDAY: Chilly start. Afternoon clouds. 49/69

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 52/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 64/77

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 65/78

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 65/79

