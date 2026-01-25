Warming center opens at Crooked River State Park in St. Marys ahead of winter storm

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Crooked River State Park in St. Marys is among several Georgia State Parks being used as warming stations after Governor Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Friday.

The declaration comes as sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather are expected to impact much of the state through the weekend and into early next week.

Warming stations across Georgia open at noon on Saturday, with DNR waiving ParkPass fees so the public can access shelters without cost.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Crooked River State Park will provide a heated, safe space for local residents who may be vulnerable to the cold or experiencing power or heating issues during the storm.

In addition to Crooked River State Park, other Georgia State Parks will serve as warming centers. A live, interactive map showing all available warming station locations is available at gastateparks.org/Alerts, allowing residents to find the nearest shelter as conditions change.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

DNR teams are prepared to respond to public safety concerns and clear road debris as needed throughout the storm.

Officials urge St. Marys and Camden County residents to plan ahead, take advantage of available warming centers such as Crooked River State Park, and follow guidance from local authorities during the upcoming winter storm.

Updates will continue to be shared through the Georgia DNR’s official social media channels as the situation develops.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.