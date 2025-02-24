Warning period begins for Neptune Beach drivers as school zone speeding cameras go live

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Speed enforcement cameras in Neptune Beach school zones are officially turning on this Monday.

It marks the beginning of a 30-school day warning period.

There are three locations where speed cameras will come online:

Neptune Beach Elementary school

Beaches Chapel School

Duncan Fletcher High school

Related: First Alert Traffic: Keeping school zones safe, locations of automated speed cameras

Neptune Beach city leaders said enforcing cameras in school zones protects the most vulnerable road users - children.

Chief of Police Michael Key Jr. said the Neptune Beach Police Department already works hard to keep children safe inside schools and soon, they will be beefing up efforts to protect the walk to and from schools.

Related: ‘About keeping kids safe’: Speed cameras to start being used in Neptune Beach school zones

“People are just not paying attention and on their way to work. They don’t realize they’re in a school zone,” said Brett Oreily.

Brett Oreily lives in the neighborhood across the street from Neptune Beach Elementary. She said at least 20 children walk to school out of her neighborhood alone.

“There is a lot going on there. There are kids crossing from the neighborhood, there’s kids coming from the other side of the school,” said Oreily.

City leaders said studies show school zone cameras have reduced speeding in some areas by more than 70% in just three months.

Now they are bringing the technology here, in hopes these cameras remind drivers to slow down.

“There’s always speeding on this road. We’re looking to crack down on it and I’m excited,” Travis Long, Neptune Beach resident.

Read: Georgia lawmaker proposes bill to ban school zone traffic cameras

Monday, February 24th will mark the start of the warning period, where violators will get a warning in the mail rather than a ticket. But starting April 14th, drivers who get caught speeding in school zones will be penalized with a $100 ticket.

Action News Jax previously reported that enforcement would begin April 3rd based on information from the Neptune Beach Police Department. Today, officials told Action News Jax they’ve now extended the warning period due to Spring Break.

“My son in the 1st grade goes to Neptune Beach Elementary so anything they can do to slow down people and increase safety for these guys, I’m 100% for it,” said Trevor Eich, Neptune Beach resident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.