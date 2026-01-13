Warrant served at Bradford County home nets drugs, cash, guns, arrest

LAWTY, Fla. — A Lawtey man is facing multiple charges after Bradford County deputies seized numerous drugs, two fire arms, and cash from his home, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Gordon Smith stated in a social media post that his office received information that Cedric Carter was selling drugs from his home.

“Detectives used undercover techniques and conducted several cocaine buys from Carter at his home, which led to detectives obtaining an arrest warrant for him as well as a residential search warrant,” Smith said.

Detective pulled Carter over early Tuesday and detained him while authorities searched his home, Smith said. Detectives found cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA pills, methamphetamine, suboxone pills, drug paraphernalia two firearms, ammunition, and $1,400 cash.

Carter is facing multiple counts of possession with intent to sell and weapons charges.

Bradford County drug bust A Lawty man was arrested and facing drugs and weapons charges after a raid of his home Tuesday (Jan. 13, 2026). (Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

