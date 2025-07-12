Waste Pro to pay $1.4 million in racial discrimination lawsuit settlement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A trash collection company contracted by the City of Jacksonville has to pay over $1 million to settle a federal racial discrimination lawsuit.

The lawsuit accused Waste Pro of Florida of subjecting black and Haitian American employees based in their Jacksonville office to hostile work environments and racial slurs.

A press release by the EEOC says the company agreed to pay $1.4 million in this settlement and will have to provide specialized training on race discrimination to the company’s CEO and human resources employees.

According to the EEOC lawsuit, Waste Pro subjected 26 black and/or Haitian American workers to hostile work environments based on the color of their skin and where they are from.

Specifically, the suit says welder Fednol Pierre was frequently called the ‘N’ word, was told to go back to Haiti, and was told to go back on the “banana boat” while working in the Jacksonville office.

“They’re using some of the most offensive language I’ve seen in a while, and I’m a civil rights lawyer,” said attorney John Phillips.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Waste Pro sent us this statement:

“Waste Pro has always been committed to fostering a productive and healthy work environment for its employees that is free of harassment and discrimination. This case stems from events alleged to have occurred in 2022, and while Waste Pro did not find evidence of intentional wrongdoing, a settlement was reached to avoid lengthy litigation and refocus on our commitment to our employees and the people we serve. Waste Pro has proactively enhanced our existing training for all company managers, our internal reporting mechanisms, and our company-wide communication regarding our robust anti-harassment and discrimination policy.”

Phillips said he thinks the City of Jacksonville needs to reconsider its contract with Waste Pro.

“I fully agree that this company should be reviewed, and these allegations, and the settlement taken into account,” said Phillips.

A City of Jacksonville spokesman tells Action News Jax Waste Pro provides trash collection services to over 83,000 customers in southeast Duval County. The city notes that the employees involved in the lawsuit and settlement did not and do not work on any City of Jacksonville contracts. The city did not comment any further on the case.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]