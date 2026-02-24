WATCH LIVE: Builder accused of taking $15M from victims, including Capt. Sandy Yawn, being sentenced

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE, 2:39 p.m.: Court is currently in recess. You can watch the testimony from victims in the video below

A St. Johns County contractor is set to enter a plea and be sentenced in court.

Spencer Calvert is facing felony fraud charges.

He is accused of taking $15 million in deposits but leaving homes unfinished.

One of the victims is Captain Sandy Yawn. She’s well known for her role on Bravo’s “Below Deck” series.

Calvert’s court appearance is happening now. You can watch it on the Action News Jax YouTube below:

