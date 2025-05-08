WATCH LIVE: White smoke indicates that a new pope has been selected

VATICAN CITY — White smoke has billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating the selection of a new pope.

The thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square erupted into cheers.

The smoke emerged at 6:07 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported.

