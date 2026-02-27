Watch: Team rescues missing Putnam County man found shoulder deep in quicksand

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County man was rescued Wednesday night after being found buried shoulder-deep in sand at an industrial site. Andrew Giddens was located at the Vulcan Sand Plant and airlifted to a hospital following a multi-hour extraction effort.

Giddens had been reported missing by his family prior to his discovery on Wednesday afternoon. Although his vehicle was located earlier in the search, he was difficult to find because the sand left him virtually camouflaged at the plant.

The Putnam County Fire Department managed the scene and described the effort as an “extensive technical rescue.” First responders arrived for the initial rescue attempt around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. To reach Giddens safely, crews had to lay down ladders across the unstable sand to create a secure platform for the rescue team.

The shifting sand proved hazardous for the responders as well as the victim. During the operation, one deputy became stuck up to his waist while walking through the area. He remained trapped until two other deputies provided assistance to pull him free.

The rescue concluded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when Giddens was successfully extracted. Following the rescue, he was flown to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Officials stated that Giddens is expected to make a full recovery.

