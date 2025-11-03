Watch: Trevor Lawrence scores in OT, Jags’ DaVon Hamilton denies Raiders’ 2-point try for 30-29 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trevor Lawrence went into Sunday’s game at Las Vegas battling an illness, and then had trouble getting the Jaguars’ offense going. He even threw an interception into double coverage in the end zone.

A third consecutive defeat was growing more likely.

But Lawrence shined when the Jaguars needed him most, and it was his pinpoint passing and two rushing touchdowns — including the winning sneak in overtime — that gave Jacksonville a much-needed 30-29 victory over the Raiders.

“He was pale as a ghost throughout the whole game,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “Obviously the frustrating interception down on the goal line, but man I’m very proud of the way he responded, the way that he played, especially later on when the game really was on the line.”

Nose tackle DaVon Hamilton secured the victory when he batted down Geno Smith’s pass to deny the Raiders a winning 2-point conversion.

JAGUARS DEFENSE DENIES THE 2-PT TRY FTW. pic.twitter.com/5yn2FSddY6 — NFL Australia & NZ (@NFLAUNZ) November 3, 2025

Jacksonville’s Cam Little broke an NFL record with a 68-yard field goal at the end of the first half, and his 48-yarder with 16 seconds left sent the game to OT.

With 3:24 left in the extra period, Lawrence jumped over the pile and stretched the ball just over the goal line for a 30-23 lead with 3:24 left. Smith responded by hitting Brock Bowers for a 2-yard TD, but his throw on the 2-point try never even reached the end zone because the 335-pound Hamilton got his hands up and swatted it away.

Trevor Lawrence gives the @Jaguars the lead on the QB draw!



JAXvsLV on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/mHn2rkvhGP — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

