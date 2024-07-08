Water main break repair to force lane closures on San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Repair work on a water main break in the area of 11100 San Jose Boulevard will shut down several lanes in both directions.

On Monday, July 8, JEA will close two inside southbound lanes from Plummer Cove Road to Old River Road, and the two inside northbound travel lanes from Ricky Road to Claire Lane beginning at 8 p.m.

Lane closures are expected to last the remainder of the week or until crews can repair the break and roadway for safe travel.

Drivers can take I-295 if they plan to take San Jose Boulevard.

This is not the first time the water main break has forced lane closures on the same stretch of road. Action News Jax reported on a two-day repair back in May.

