Wawa Foundation donates $500,000 to Hurricane Milton releif — see how you can help make a difference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wawa, Inc. and The Wawa Foundation announced the launch of a chain-wide, in-store crisis campaign designed to provide emergency relief assistance to those communities most affected by Hurricane Milton.

The campaign is being held in partnership with the American Red Cross and allows customers to contribute to Hurricane Milton relief by adding $1, $3, or $5 to their Wawa purchase at checkout.

The Wawa Foundation will match the first $100,000 in customer contributions to the campaign.

The campaign launched on October 11 in all of Wawa’s 1,070 stores. All donations made through The Wawa Foundation’s campaign will be donated to the Red Cross and will be designated specifically for Hurricane Milton relief efforts. These funds will be used to help the American Red Cross provide support to those communities suffering from the effects of Hurricane Milton.

In addition to in-store fundraising, customers can donate to the American Red Cross Hurricane Milton Relief online at the Red Cross Donation Link.

In addition to launching two fundraising opportunities, Wawa is proud to donate $500,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund to support the state of Florida’s private fund established to provide financial assistance to communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster.

“All of us at Wawa are committed to helping our Florida friends and neighbors during this time of need. Wawa has been in Florida for more than ten years now and, as a member of this community, we are taking a number of steps to help with storm recovery efforts,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s CEO.

