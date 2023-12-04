'We don't have closure:' family of Dollar General shooting victim calls for transparency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local attorney is aiming at city leaders and warning of a possible lawsuit now more than three months since a racially motivated mass shooting in Jacksonville.

The scathing, 18-page letter calls for better support and transparency from the city after the Dollar General shooting in August.

“We don’t have closure. We don’t have real closure. Yeah, the city has closure. But the families still have to go on every day without that person,” Chayvaughn Payne, Angela Carr’s son, said.

While the 21-year-old gunman killed himself, it’s not the closure Payne wanted for his mother.

“We want to see some kind of change. Something has to happen. Like this can’t happen again.”

The family hired local attorney John Phillips who sent a letter to city officials, some council members, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Governor last week.

“The entire world turned its attention to Jacksonville. Vigils were held. Promises made. Funds were raised. It’s been over three months. Where is the help?” the letter said.

Phillips requested transparency with the investigation and asked for records like the manifesto, which JSO said could not be released because the investigation is ongoing.

The letter called into question the transparency of a charity fundraiser set up through the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Union. Phillips requested all financial records and communication about the fund.

It also requests digital status updates on related evidence after the car Carr was shot in was recently sold and the family just found out.

