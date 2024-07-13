‘We don’t want to be here anymore:’ Local family asks city for help after cars repeatedly crash into their home

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is on edge after cars repeatedly crashed into their home. They live on the corner of Nancy Street and West 30th Street in the Grand Park neighborhood.

Nora Law’s family lives there, and she says she tried reaching out to the city for help to no avail.

“We don’t want to be here anymore,” Law said. “We’re too scared; we’re tired of it.”

Sounds of terror filled thehome after a car rammed into a child’s room last November.

Action News Jax got this surveillance video and photos of the damage the day it happened. You can see the baby’s nursery was turned upside down.

“There was a giant hole in the side of my house for quite some time,” Law said.

Law says while nobody was hurt, she and her family were left traumatized.

“Anytime we hear a tire screech or a loud car, or you can hear an engine rev, it jolts us and gives us like really bad anxiety honestly,” Law said.

And then, it happened again. Just last month a car rammed into her fence.

“I was in the kitchen, and I immediately just got hysterical, just crying ‘cause I was anticipating another car crashing into the side of the house,” Law said.

She said cars have also slammed into trees near her house, but there was no damage to her property.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Law says she doesn’t feel safe living here - cars travel too fast around the corner of the railroad tracks.

She said she’s reached out to the city asking for speed bumps, but they’ve done nothing.

“They said I just need to sit tight and wait for somebody to contact me, and so I’m waiting to be contacted,” Law said.

Action News Jax reached out to the city, and a spokesperson sent an emailed statement saying their data shows six crashes over the past five years in that area. But they said only two happened at that corner. The city says there are warning signs at the railroad crossing.

And after reviewing the data, the city says this is a low crash rate.

“That’s a little disappointing honestly,” Law said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

But the city says if she can get 75% of homeowners to sign a petition, they can work to make changes.

Law says she is confident her neighbors will.

“I’ll get everybody’s signature,” Law said. “Everybody is kind of on our side in this area.”

Action News Jax asked the city what constitutes a high-crash area, and they said for smaller roads, they only use the number of crash reports. If a road is not in the top 5% in terms of most crashes in the city, it’s not a high-crash area.

We followed up asking what is the number that would determine if it’s a high crash rate area. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.