‘We know that big brother was coming’: Brunswick approves $1M police camera network

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick City Commission has unanimously approved a three-year contract to install a citywide network of police cameras and street lights, launching October 31, in what officials call a major step toward reducing violent crime and modernizing public safety operations.

The nearly $1 million project will install 57 cameras at 20 intersections across Brunswick, along with 64 new street lights. Funding comes largely from Georgia’s Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grant and is part of a three-way partnership between the city, Axon Enterprise, and Georgia Power.

Each of the 20 locations will include both a security camera and a License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera. City officials say the system will stream live video to the countywide 911 center, creating a real-time crime data hub capable of live camera streaming and vehicle tracking.

Assistant City Manager Jeremiah Bergquist told city leaders the cameras will serve multiple purposes beyond crime response, including monitoring weather events, locating stolen vehicles, and assisting in accident investigations.

“All of the videos and pictures will be live-streamed through the platform, not only to our 911 center in real time but every officer in their police vehicle with their computer and the police department,” said Assistant City Manager Jeremiah Bergquist.

Bergquist also addressed questions about data ownership.

“The ownership of all the video and the images collected will be the property of the city,” said Assistant City Manager Jeremiah Bergquist

The system will integrate with the Brunswick Police Department’s existing Axon equipment, including Tasers, body cameras, and in-car cameras, through the company’s FUSUS platform.

Police Chief Angela Smith said she believes the additions will have a positive impact, especially in areas with limited lighting.

“I believe it these items are going to be a positive addition to the community, especially street lights. We have areas that are dark. In community, citizens have been concerned about these areas, and you know potential,” said Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith.

Smith also urged residents to remain open-minded about the new technology.

“I just asked citizens to have an open mind about it. This cuts down of not being enough cameras in our community. A lot of time we investigate crimes, but the cameras are no good,” said Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith

City officials say the added lighting at key intersections and in inner-city neighborhoods is intended to deter crime by improving visibility. The Glynn County Police Department operates a similar camera network that has assisted in solving at least one homicide.

The program will also allow businesses, schools, and agencies such as the Brunswick Housing Authority to opt into the network by integrating their own camera systems.

Still, not all residents are supportive.

Seventy-three-year-old Nancy Wilkes, co-owner of Maggie’s Mae’s Downtown Cafe, voiced concerns after the board approved the new system.

“We knew that big brother was coming, we knew we did not know that it was gonna take till 2026 to get here,” said Nancy Wilkes, co-owner of Maggie’s Mae’s Downtown Café

Wilkes said she worries about constant monitoring.

“I do not like anything whatsoever that can monitor me 24 hours a day, seven days a week, nothing I do not like it,” said Nancy Wilkes, co-owner of Maggie’s Mae’s Downtown Café

City leaders said installation will begin later this year, with the system expected to be operational by the end of October.

