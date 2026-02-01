Weather damage shuts local coffee shop temporarily

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Biggby Coffee is temporarily closed after recent bad weather caused some damage on Sunday morning, according to a recent Facebook post.

Staff say they are already working on repairs and hope to reopen the Beach Boulevard location soon.

The team’s post on Facebook states that they will share updates as soon as possible.

With cold temperatures and high winds continuing in Jacksonville, people are advised to take extra precautions when outdoors and to stay updated on local weather alerts.

