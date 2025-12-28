Local

WEEK 17: Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
Who: Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) vs. Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN (WATCH ON FOX30 Action News Jax📺 )

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in today’s game:

  • 32 CB Keith Taylor
  • 33 RB Bhayshul Tuten
  • 65 OL Patrick Mekari
  • 73 OL Robert Hainsey
  • 84 TE Hunter Long
  • 92 DL Danny Striggow
  • 94 DT Maason Smith

