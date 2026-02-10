Week-long traffic enforcement campaign on SR 200 in Nassau County nets 234 tickets, 10 arrests

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted a week-long traffic enforcement campaign on State Road 200 ending with deputies issuing 234 citations and making 10 arrests.

The sheriff’s office posted about the campaign on social media Tuesday saying its goal was to target dangerous driving behaviors, including speeding, seat belt violations, move over violations, and following too closely, and other traffic safety concerns.

While the campaign has ended, enforcement has not, the sheriff’s office social media post states.

The following is a breakdown of incidents that drivers were cited/arrested for:

Traffic Stop 393

Drunk Driver 3

Abandoned Vehicle 3

Reckless Driver 10

Reckless Driver BOLO 13

Suspicious Car 2

Suspicious Person 5

Roadway Obstruction 3

Mental Person 3

Hit & Run 2

Motor Vehicle Crash 17

Trespassing 4

Dispute (Not Domestic) 2

Drug/Narcotic Investigation 1

Assist Other Agency 2

Assist Motorist 21

