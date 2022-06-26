Welcome home: USS Jason Dunham returns from 7-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) returns from a seven-month-long deployment that began on Dec 1.

The ship conducted operations to ensure maritime security in the Middle East and participated in several escort transits through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

In the Mediterranean, USS Jason Dunham took part in NATO-led activity demonstrating NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of Allied aircraft carrier strike groups.

“I appreciate all the support friends and families of USS Jason Dunham’s crew have provided throughout this deployment,” said Cmdr. Michael Kiser, Jason Dunham’s commanding officer. “Over the past seven months, our loved ones and their support have allowed us to make a real impact by demonstrating the U.S. commitment to NATO, collective defense, and supporting peace and security in Europe and the Middle East.”

Training exercises throughout the deployment provided the opportunity to enhance relationships with European allies and partners.

“I am reminded of the hard work and sacrifice that our Sailors and families have done during deployment,” Command Master Chief Kurt Roth said. “Life as a military member and military spouse is difficult and a life of sacrifice. I am proud of our Jason Dunham sailors, and I am also proud of our Jason Dunham families.”

USS Jason Dunham deployed with the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, Detachment 6, who flew more than 800 hours throughout the deployment.

