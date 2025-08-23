Local

West Nile virus detected in Brunswick area mosquito pools

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Close-Up Of Mosquitoes
GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Mosquito samples collected in Brunswick have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Glynn County Public Works.

The county was notified on Friday, August 22, after Vector Disease Control International confirmed the results.

Positive samples were found in five locations, including Blythe Island Regional Park, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the GP Paper Mill, and New Castle Street.

County officials say no human cases have been reported at this time.

In response, mosquito control teams are stepping up treatment and monitoring.

Crews are inspecting and treating breeding sites, placing traps to monitor mosquito populations, and increasing truck and aerial spraying in the evenings.

Spraying is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting.

Officials say these measures will continue until mosquito populations return to safe levels.

The Georgia Coastal Health District has been notified and will share updates with the public as needed.

