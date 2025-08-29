What to do on 904 Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re less than a week away from 904 Day, a day that celebrates all things Jacksonville.

The unofficial holiday on September 4 is a time to shop local, eat local, and celebrate what makes Jacksonville unique.

Visit Jacksonville encourages you to check out the Jax Ale Trail, the Jax Coffee & Donuts Trail and the Mayport Shrimp Trail.

There are also plenty of nature trails for hikers, and don’t forget the Black Heritage Trail to learn more about local African American history.

Orange Park Mall is getting in on the celebration, too. It’s offering a variety of free family activities from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., including live music, community giving, and giveaways.

