‘What they’ve done is treasonous to us:’ NE Florida Congressmembers weigh in on McCarthy ousting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The US House of Representatives for the first time in US history voted to oust the sitting House Speaker Tuesday, and Florida was at the center of it all.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL 1st District) called for the vote, despite all 19 other Florida Republicans voting against it.

The biggest impact is the US House can’t do anything until a new Speaker is selected.

That means no legislation, no impeachment inquiry and no budget even as the country is just 44 days away from another possible government shutdown.

Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL 6th District) voted against the removal of now-former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

He argued the decision to call the vote was shortsighted and has put the House in an unnecessary gridlock.

“It’s frustrating to say the least, yeah, anything could happen, and we’ve just got to get a conservative Speaker back in, get back to work, cut spending, boarder and get after our long-term debt,” said Waltz.

Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District) also voted against ousting McCarthy.

Rutherford denounced Gaetz and the seven other Republicans who voted with Democrats to remove the Speaker.

“I’d like to see them put out of the conference. I think what they’ve done is treasonous to us, uncalled for and it’s pushing us towards another government shutdown,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford said any agreement on a future leader should include a rule change, to prevent a single member from calling for a vote to remove the Speaker of the House and potentially send the House into chaos once again.

“I’m not voting for a Speaker that will not change this rule,” said Rutherford.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA 1st District) and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH 4th District) have both announced they plan to run for the Speakership.

Waltz indicated he could get behind either candidate.

“This race will unfold over the next month. Hopefully we get it done next week, so that we can get back to work and I think that’s what Floridians, the American people expect,” said Waltz.

Congressman Aaron Bean agreed lawmakers need to act quickly and select a new Speaker.

“The motion to vacate was a total distraction from the serious work Congress is considering. The House is the only defense against the reckless policies of the Biden Administration, and I’m hopeful our conference will unite quickly so that we can continue to pass conservative legislation and secure our open border,” said Bean in an emailed statement.

Rutherford told Action News Jax in the event the selection process is prolonged, he’s hopeful lawmakers will be able to find an end-around to send spending bills to the Senate and avoid a shutdown.

Lawmakers return to the Hill Tuesday night.

