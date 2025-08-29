‘What’s that smell?’: Atlantic Beach residents demand action over foul odor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A foul odor hanging in the air along Donner Road has residents of Atlantic Beach raising their noses — and their voices. While some locals said the stench has been around for years, others claim it has only just appeared. Either way, frustration is growing, and the city is now responding.

When stepping outside, you’re normally welcomed with fresh air, but on Donner Road, you’re greeted with a foul odor in the air.

Residents living near the city’s wastewater treatment facility say the smell is disrupting their daily lives.

“It always smell like,” said homeowner Kianna DeLoach, whose house backs up to the facility. She’s lived with the odor since 2001.

Others are just beginning to notice it.

“I’ve only smelt it today. Typically, I don’t really smell it unless I’m driving my golf cart towards the beach and I have to drive past the sewage plant,” said Caprice Long, a nearby resident.

The city’s Deputy City Manager confirmed that the odor is coming from the wastewater treatment facility, and said that recent complaints may be tied to a temporary wastewater diversion during ongoing pipe repairs.

To address the issue, the City of Atlantic Beach has inspected the facility and developed a preliminary action plan, which includes:

Installing screen covers and reconnecting air filters

Repairing odor control systems

Removing septic waste and improving airflow

Cleaning and fencing dumpster areas

Stopping the use of certain drying beds

Exploring chemical treatments and improving truck maintenance protocols

Some residents are cautiously optimistic.

“I’m very happy about that because the money that we pay to the City of Atlantic Beach is not cheap. We pay for the sewage and we pay for the water,” Long said. “So with all that money, I hope they are using that to fix the smell.”

The city said it remains committed to improving the area’s air quality and is moving forward with the proposed repairs and upgrades.

