‘Where are all the shops?:’ Community feedback sought with World Golf Hall of Fame on the move

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The World Golf Hall of Fame is leaving St. Augustine and all it has to offer.

Action News Jax first told you when St. Johns County Officials announced that the historic site, including its IMAX Theater at World Golf Hall of Fame, the PGA TOUR Productions facility, as well as various parking lots and other property amenities will be vacated last year.

Now, St. Johns County officials are asking for the public’s help in deciding what will replace the empty space.

Gloria Driscoll works for the event venue “The Crystal Ballroom,” right next to the World Golf Hall of Fame, and says the area could use a bit of a facelift for her clients.

“They have their guests staying at the Renaissance and they have nothing to do, especially if they don’t play golf,” said Driscoll. “I’ve had people ask me where are all the shops, and I say I don’t know.”

So, Driscoll says she’d love to see a big new restaurant, some shops, or an entire shopping center take the place of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Carleigh Mazzei agrees, saying the area could use some more things to do for those who are looking for some enjoyment beyond the green.

“I golf. But, sometimes you just wanna leave it up to the guys and have the girls have a spa day or hang out on a rooftop bar,” said Mazzei. “And watch their husbands or significant others on the course so they can kind of enjoy themselves too.”

Those looking to provide input of their own on the newly available space can do so by visiting the county website by clicking here.

