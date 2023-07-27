Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper is now president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Sheriff’s Association has announced its new 101st president.

Bill Leeper, Nassau County Sheriff will be working with his staff and board of directors to guide the FSA and its 67 sheriffs.

“I am proud to lead Nassau County as Sheriff, and I am committed to working with the entire board of the Florida Sheriffs Association to lead the greatest law enforcement association in the nation,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says.

Sheriff Leeper is the second Nassau County Sheriff to become the President of the Florida Sheriffs Association and the first in 70 years (Nassau County Sheriff H.J. Youngblood was president in 1953) the year Sheriff Leeper was born.

Read: Jaguars mascot and Roar Cheerleaders will be attending the Dunkin’ charity event

Sheriff Leeper will now serve on the FSA board as president for one year.

Other FSA board appointments are:

• Vice President: Sheriff Bill Prummell, Charlotte County

• Secretary: Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Seminole County

Read: Update: Bronny James had normal heart screenings months before his cardiac arrest

• Treasurer: Sheriff Billy Woods, Marion County

• Immediate Past President: Sheriff Al Nienhuis, Hernando County

• Chair: Sheriff Rick Staly, Flagler County

• Vice-Chair: Sheriff Mike Prendergast, Citrus County

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: DCPS holding virtual career fair to find teachers and staff

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.