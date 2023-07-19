DCPS holding virtual career fair to find teachers and staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair for qualified teachers and K-12 staff.

The online job fair will take place July 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include speaking to DCPS recruiters and over 60 employers.

Join DCPS on Thursday, July 27, from 2-6 p.m. for a Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff.



Whether you want to start immediately or find the perfect position for the 2023-24 school year, you can jump-start the process by speaking to one of DCPS's recruiters. pic.twitter.com/NTehNJ6cUq — DCPS Human Resources (@DuvalSchoolsHr) July 17, 2023

