Jaguars mascot and Roar Cheerleaders will be attending the Dunkin’ charity event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dunkin’ and some special guests from the Jacksonville Jaguars will be spreading awareness for childhood cancer.

The Dunkin’ Shine Gold program encourages guests to donate $2 to the Dunkin’ Joy in childhood foundation to receive a Gold Joy Donut.

Every donation is out towards kids battling cancer.

Jax de Ville and the Roar Cheerleaders will be there from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The opportunity to donate to this cause and receive the Gold Joy Donut extends until August 5th.

Local proceeds throughout the greater Jacksonville region will support Wolfson Children’s Hospital to bring joy to kids battling cancer in their local communities.

This event will be at the Dunkin’ at 7005 Gateway Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32256

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

