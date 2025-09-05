‘Where else do we go?’: Palatka homeless shelter ordered to close

PALATKA, Fla. — Palatka’s only overnight shelter for the homeless is being shut down after a city magistrate ruled it violates zoning and safety regulations. The temporary shelter at First Presbyterian Church has been operating since 2024, providing a vital lifeline for the city’s unhoused population.

Homelessness continues to rise nationwide, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and shelters remain a critical resource. But what happens when a community has none?

The First Presbyterian Church became Palatka’s only low-barrier shelter last year, launched in partnership with the Putnam County Caring Coalition. For many, it provided more than just a place to sleep.

“I’ve experienced nothing but help here,” said Robert Parr, who goes by “Red” and has used the shelter regularly.

But following a wave of complaints, a city magistrate ruled the church was not properly zoned to operate as a shelter. The decision requires the program to shut down by November 17, though limited operations can continue until then.

“First and foremost, it was always intended to be a temporary shelter. It was never a long-term fix,” said Palatka Mayor Robbi Correa.

In response to the ruling, the Putnam County Caring Coalition voted on September 27 to suspend the shelter program as it searches for a new, code-compliant location.

Still, the mayor acknowledged the gap in services the closure will create.

“Palatka and Putnam County at this time does not have an alternative,” said Correa. “Clearly, this group is working on that in conjunction with other organizations.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The shelter was originally launched after new state laws banned sleeping in public spaces, pushing local communities to find alternatives.

In the meantime, some residents have already returned to sleeping on sidewalks—fearing enforcement under the new laws.

“Yes, correct, of course they would have to do that because they are required to do so,” Mayor Correa said when asked if police would need to enforce the law.

“I’ve had to sleep on the sidewalk before,” said Parr. “Luckily, I haven’t had too many runs with law enforcement, but I mean, yeah—I mean, where else do we go?”

Across the street from First Presbyterian, All Souls Church is also providing limited services to the homeless as part of the Putnam County Caring Coalition.

According to the Council on Homelessness’ annual report, the county’s homeless population dropped from 120 in 2024 to 76 this year.

The Putnam County Caring Coalition has not yet announced a new shelter location, but says All Souls Church will continue to support those in need for now.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]