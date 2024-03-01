Where it all began; Tom Coughlin Jay Fund returns home to the Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is a homecoming for the Tom Coughlin Jay fund. Tonight, the annual event returns to the Bank, the place where it all began 20 years ago.

A sold-out crowd will enjoy local food and wine vendors from across the area as the charity hopes to raise money for local children who are fighting cancer.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation was created in honor of Jay McGillis. Jay was a member of Coughlin’s football team at Boston College and fought a battle with leukemia. He passed away in 1992.

The mission of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation is to assist children with cancer by providing their families emotional and financial support to help reduce the stress associated with treatment and improve their quality of life.

Action Sports Jax Dan Hicken caught up with Former Jaguars head coach and Founder of the Jay Fund Tom Coughlin ahead of the festivities.

