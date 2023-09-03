Which stores will be open — and closed — on Labor Day?

For those who are planning end-of-summer barbecues or looking forward to a day at the mall, there’s good news.

Several major retailers have decided to keep their doors unlocked this Labor Day, making it convenient for you to pick up hot dog buns at the supermarket or peruse sales items during your day off. However, it’s essential to note that some stores will remain closed on Monday, while others will operate with reduced hours.

Here’s a breakdown of which stores will be accessible and which ones will be shuttered on the federal holiday dedicated to honoring workers.

Open (with regular business hours):

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Ikea

Kohl’s

Target

Lowes

Macy’s

Whole Foods

Big Lots

Petco

Kroger

TJ Maxx

Home Goods

Trader Joe’s

Publix

CVS Pharmacy (Many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24-hour locations, will maintain normal business hours.)

Walgreens (Stores and 24-hour pharmacies will operate according to regular business hours.)

Open (with reduced hours):

Ulta (most stores open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

CVS Pharmacy (Some pharmacies will have reduced hours.)

Walgreens pharmacies (Some pharmacies will be closed or have reduced hours.)

Closed:

Costco

Publix pharmacies

CVS Pharmacy (Some pharmacies will be closed.)





