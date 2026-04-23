Whole Foods Market announces opening date for new Downtown Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whole Foods Market announced that it’s opening its new store May 21 at 1 Riverside Ave. in downtown Jacksonville. The 38,432-square-foot store will open at 8:00 a.m. on opening day, and regular store hours will be 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily, a Whole Foods news release states.

The store is located where the Florida Times-Union newspaper building once stood. Vertical wooden slat walls were used in the store’s design to pay homage to the vertical lines that used to be on the newspaper building.

Click here for more information about the new store.

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