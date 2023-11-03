Why are we seeing so many acorns this autumn? Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh explains

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some folks have noticed an abundance of acorns on the oak trees this year. Which begs the question ‘why’?

So we went to Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh to try to crack the acorn, so to speak.

Folklore says it can be an indication of a “rough winter.” But science says not so fast.

It appears the science behind more acorns dropping during autumn is likely tied to high production during the spring & fall. So it comes down to past weather vs. future weather.

Mike did some digging and found the spring was warmer than average followed by a period of hot temperatures in July and August.

Rainfall was plentiful from March through July helping to offset the heat some. The result is a whole of bunch of acorns and a lot of happy squirrels.

