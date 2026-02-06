Wildfire breaks out on I-295 median near Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A wildfire broke out Friday afternoon in the median of Interstate 295 near Lem Turner Road in Northwest Jacksonville.

Traffic cameras showed heavy smoke in the area.

The fire caused the left shoulder on the southbound side to be blocked.

Cameras showed the response from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department as several firefighters surrounded the fire with hoses to put it out.

