Wildfire in Columbia County may affect visibility on Interstate 75

Smoke from a wildfire in Columbia County could affect visibility near mile marker 425 on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said “periodic detours may be in place at exit 423 for northbound and exit 427 for southbound traffic.”

Troopers are asking motorists to drive safe and be alert when driving through this area, as smoke can reduce visibility.

Here is some guidance from FHP on how to safely drive through smoke:

Drive with lights on low beam. Your lights help other drivers see your vehicle, so be sure they all work.

Keep your windshield and headlights clean, to reduce the glare and increase visibility.

Slow down. Watch out for slow-moving and parked vehicles.

Open your window a little and listen for traffic you cannot see.

Reduce the distractions in your vehicle. Turn off the radio and avoid using your cell phone. Your full attention is required.

Use the right edge of the road or painted road markings as a guide.

Be patient – avoid passing and/or changing lanes.

Signal turns well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop.

If you must pull off the road, signal, then carefully pull off as far as possible and turn your hazard lights on.

Drivers who encounter unsafe driving conditions due to smoke should report this to FHP immediately by calling *FHP (*347).

