Sunday will be one of coldest DONNA Marathons ever | See past temperatures for every race since 2008

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Sunday will be one of the - if not the - coldest DONNA marathons since the inaugural race in 2008.

Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said temperatures are expected to be somewhere between 23 to 26 degrees at the marathon and half-marathon’s 7:30 a.m. start.

That would beat 2012, which was the coldest temperature for the marathon at 28 degrees.

Here are the morning low temperatures for every past DONNA marathon so far:

Sunday, Feb. 17, 2008: 57 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2009: 58 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2010: 41 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011: 37 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012: 28 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013: 33 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014: 54 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015: 50 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016: 41 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017: 55 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018: 69 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019: 56 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020: 48 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021: 60 degrees (this year, the marathon was done virtually)

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022: 49 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023: 58 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024: 58 degrees

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025: 53 degrees

Sunday, Feb, 1, 2026: TBD

