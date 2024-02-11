Will you answer the call: City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department is hiring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will host an accelerated hiring process.

Applicants will complete the following in one day:

Physical Abilities Test

Written Exam

Oral Board

You must apply before March 28th, 2024.

After applying, email Detective Ikram at yikram@jaxbchfl.net to RSVP. If you are chosen to attend the process, an invite will be sent to you.

To see the benefits and to apply, click the link below!

https://www.jacksonvillebeach.org/265/Joining-JBPD

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.