Willie Nelson & Family coming to St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Willie Nelson & Family are announced to be headlining the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with special guest Randall King on February 19 & 20, 2025.

Throughout a seven-decade career, Nelson has continued to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. Among the things Nelson has done over recent years includes:

Put out over a dozen albums

Released a Top 10 New York Times bestseller book

Headlined Farm Aid (an event he co-founded in 1985) and his annual Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

Been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Received his 5th-degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul

Headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW

Throughout 2023, Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday celebration with a star-studded two-night concert at The Hollywood Bowl, a five-part documentary series “Willie Nelson & Family”, and a new album. On November 3, 2023, Nelson was inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets are on sale for the event now, they can be purchased by clicking HERE.

