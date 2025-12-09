Winning $2 million Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Jacksonville grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County woman purchased a winning $2 million scratch-off ticket at a Jacksonville grocery store, according to a Florida Lottery news release.

Clotilde Prospere of Orange Park purchased the Triple Jackpot scratch-off game ticket at Winn-Dixie Liquor, 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd, the news release states. She claimed the prize on August 27 choosing to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,2 million.

