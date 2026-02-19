Winning Cash4Life Florida Lottery ticket sold at Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Cash4Life Florida Lottery ticket was sold at a Jacksonville convenience store, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. The winner will receive $1,000 a week for life.

The ticket was sold at RaceTrac, 6913 103rd St., Jacksonville. The winning numbers were 3-28-38-40-49.

