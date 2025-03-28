Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold in Jacksonville, the Florida Lottery announced late Thursday. The winning Midday Draw ticket was sold at Gate, 8020 Collins Road.

Another winning ticket was sold in Miami. The winners will receive $28,099. The winning numbers were 2-4-15-23-25.

Read: Jacksonville woman is 3rd person announced in past 3 days in city to win $1 million+ in lottery

